Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $89.06 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

