Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 201,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $153.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.