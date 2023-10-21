Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,271 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

