Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Commvault Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

CVLT opened at $66.25 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.