Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,259,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,457,000 after purchasing an additional 211,785 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

