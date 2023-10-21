Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 699 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 156.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 106.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

