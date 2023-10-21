Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,753 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

