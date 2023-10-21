WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

