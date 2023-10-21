Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

