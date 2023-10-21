Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 75.44%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

