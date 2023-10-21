Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 503.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.48 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.