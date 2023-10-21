RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $599,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

