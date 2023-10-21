RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

