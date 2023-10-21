231,717 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

