Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.