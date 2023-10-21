Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,103,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.