Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

