Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $552.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

