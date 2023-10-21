Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

