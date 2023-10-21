Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.