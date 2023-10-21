Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $34.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

