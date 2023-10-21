Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,868 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

TFC stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

