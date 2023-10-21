Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

