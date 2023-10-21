Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $146.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

