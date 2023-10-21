Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

