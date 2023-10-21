Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

