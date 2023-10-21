The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.31. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

