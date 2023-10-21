The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

