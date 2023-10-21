Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

