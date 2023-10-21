Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

