Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $705.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $518.57 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

