Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

