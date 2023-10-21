Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

