Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

