Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

