Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.