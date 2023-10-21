Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $77.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $64.90 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

