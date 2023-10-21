Boston Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $387,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $722,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,094,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

