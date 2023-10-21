Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 9.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.05 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

