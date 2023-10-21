Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Masco Trading Down 0.5 %

Masco stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

