Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,054,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.
HYD stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
