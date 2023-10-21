Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,106 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

