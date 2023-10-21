Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.