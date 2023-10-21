Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.