Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

