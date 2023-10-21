Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $188.71 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $197.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

