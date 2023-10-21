Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

