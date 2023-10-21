Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,495 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.