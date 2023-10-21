Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $185.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

