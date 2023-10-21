RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,982 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,286,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

